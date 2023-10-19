Play in Outkick’s Free SEC Pick’em Contest

Football season is in full swing and we’re cranking up the excitement! Fans of SEC football, here’s your chance to showcase your game-picking prowess and win some cold, hard cash in the process.

Here’s How It Works:

📋 Sign Up: If you haven’t already, join the Outkick Games community. It’s quick, easy, and free. Click HERE to get started. T&Cs apply. Must be 21+ 🏈 Pick Your Games: Think you know who’s going to cover? Put your knowledge to the test! Be sure to fill out the tie-breaker, as we’ll use it to break any equal scores at the top of the board. 💰 Climb the Leaderboard: A perfect score wins a $100 Amazon Gift Card.

Why Join the Fun?

It’s FREE! No hidden charges, no catch.

No hidden charges, no catch. Prizes: Cash isn’t the only thing you could win. Keep an eye out for surprise bonuses and goodies.

Cash isn’t the only thing you could win. Keep an eye out for surprise bonuses and goodies. Bragging Rights: Conquer the leaderboard and let everyone know you’re the best

Conquer the leaderboard and let everyone know you’re the best Compete against Outkick experts: Outkick staff members will be competing in the contests, though they are ineligible for prizes.

Outkick staff members will be competing in the contests, though they are ineligible for prizes. Stay Updated: Our platform keeps you informed with LIVE scoring so you’ll see the results in real-time, ensuring you’re always in the loop.

Ready to Make Your Picks?

JOIN NOW and start your journey to football glory!

SEC Games this Week

Tennessee at Bama

Start time: 3:30pm EST

Line: Bama -8.5

Over/Under: 48.5

Vegas predicts a lot fewer points than last year’s barnburner, and Clay thinks they’re right on the money!

Clay’s picks on this game: Under 46.5

South Carolina at Mizzou

Start time: 3:30pm EST

Line: Mizzou -7.5

Over/Under: 59.5

Beamer Ball has been a disappointment so far this season, as Mizzou looks to stay alive in the SEC East picture.

Clay’s pick: Over 58.5

Ole Miss at Auburn

Start time: 7:00pm EST

Line: Ole Miss -6.5

Over/Under: 57.5

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels hope to take down the Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Clay’s picks: Over 56.5

Army at LSU

Start time: 7:30pm EST

Line: LSU -30.5

Over/Under: 57.5

Vegas expects a blowout, but will Jayden Daniels and the Tigers be able to cover a spread this big?

Good luck!