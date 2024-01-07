Play in Outkick’s Free National Championship Challenge

Outkick is hosting a free pick’em challenge for the College Football National Championship game on Monday between Michigan and Washington. Users can win a $100 Amazon gift card by posting a perfect score. Think you have what it takes? Enter the game using the links below and put your football knowledge to the test.

Here’s How It Works:

Join the Fun: Sign up HERE to join the Outkick Games community. It’s quick and free to join. Make sure you’re part of this exciting NFL game-picking challenge. 🏈 Make Your Picks: Think you know who’s going to cover, score the first touchdown, or how many passing yards each QB will have on Monday night? Put your knowledge to the test! Be sure to fill out the tie-breaker, as we’ll use it to break any equal scores at the top of the board. 💰 Climb the Leaderboard: A perfect score wins a $100 Amazon Gift Card.

Why Join the Fun?

It’s FREE! No hidden charges, no catch.

No hidden charges, no catch. Prizes: A perfect score wins a $100 Amazon gift card.

A perfect score wins a $100 Amazon gift card. Bragging Rights: Conquer the leaderboard and let everyone know you’re the best

Conquer the leaderboard and let everyone know you’re the best Compete against Outkick experts: Outkick staff members will be competing in the contests, though they are ineligible for prizes.

Outkick staff members will be competing in the contests, though they are ineligible for prizes. Stay Updated: Our platform keeps you informed with LIVE scoring so you’ll see the results in real-time, ensuring you’re always in the loop.

Ready to Make Your Picks?

JOIN NOW!