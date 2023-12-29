Play In Outkick’s Free College Bowl Game Staking Challenge

Videos by OutKick
Football fans, gear up for an incredible weekend of college football with our special College Bowl Challenge game!
Here’s How It Works:
- Join the Fun: Sign up HERE for our Staking Challenge game. It’s quick and free to join. Make sure you’re part of this exciting bowl game challenge.
- Make Your Predictions: You are staked with 1,000 game points to begin. You may wager your points on any of the available markets you choose.
- Please note – all bets will close at kickoff for each game and there are no in-game markets – so wager your entire point balance before the last game begins for the best chance to win!
- Climb the Leaderboard: The player with the most points at the end of the game wins the prize ($100 Amazon gift card)! In the event of a tie for most points, the prize will be split equally among winning players.
Why Join the Fun?
- It’s FREE! No hidden charges, no catch.
- Prizes: A perfect score wins a $100 Amazon gift card.
- Bragging Rights: Conquer the leaderboard and let everyone know you’re the best
- Compete against Outkick experts: Outkick staff members will be competing in the contests, though they are ineligible for prizes.
- Stay Updated: Our platform keeps you informed with LIVE scoring so you’ll see the results in real-time, ensuring you’re always in the loop.
Ready to Make Your Picks?