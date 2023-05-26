Play A +130 Home Dog Tonight

Videos by OutKick

Blue Jays vs. Twins, 8:10 ET

Over the past two years, I’ve written hundreds of baseball articles for Outkick. I’ve sent a ton of people to the window to collect cash. It isn’t going quite as well this season, but it isn’t a complete disaster by any means. Today, I’m looking for you to line your pockets with another set of cash as we look to take a game on the matchup between the Blue Jays and the Twins.

The Blue Jays are what I would consider an offensive team. They have a great lineup and perennial MVP candidate in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to go along with their current home run and batting average leader, Bo Bichette (both children of former Major Leaguers). They play in the toughest division in baseball so I am not exactly shocked that they are only two games over .500. Their pitching staff isn’t quite good enough to compete with other teams so when their hitting isn’t there, the team will struggle as they have over the past few games. The Twins are at the same record, but the expectation – at least in my opinion, matches where I had them. I’ve said over and over again that their pitching is decent but their offense was going to struggle. They don’t have a great lineup but they play in probably the worst division in baseball so they have a chance to win the division and make the playoffs this season.

The Blue Jays take on the Twins on Friday night (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

For today’s game, Kevin Gausman is taking the ball. A couple of years ago, that would’ve meant that he would destroy the opposition. If I am being generous, Gausman has been above average, but below where he was with the Giants. He’s been very good at home this season, and during day starts. However, on the road he has a 4.09 ERA and a 7.83 ERA during night starts. The Twins are sending Louie Varland to the mound in hopes of taking this game. Valrand has been okay overall, but has been better as a home starter in just the two outings he has. In those two stars, he has allowed four earned runs over 12.1 innings. He was better at home last season as well. He’s never faced the Blue Jays, so we can hope he has a bit of an edge over them in the first few innings.

I think the Twins are live dogs in this game. Gausman is a pretty big split pitcher, at least he has been the past few years. He is struggling on the road and night this season. I am taking the Twins to win this game. I would say that the first five innings is safer though. I’ll still play full game at +130.

