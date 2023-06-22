‘Plant-Based Bacon’ Weirdo Group Tells Macon Bacon Baseball Team To Change Name, Stop Glorifying Bacon & Change Mascot’s Identity

Videos by OutKick

Here we go again with the vegan wokes.

One minute they’re going after cows for farting and, as they claim, killing the ozone layer and the next minute they’re going after the collegiate summer baseball team, the Macon Bacon, over its name due to the “glorification of bacon.”

The Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine, which appears to be a front for some sort of vegan activist group, has put up a billboard along Interstate 16 in Macon telling locals to “Keep bacon off your plate.”

The group, in a press release, also said it sent a letter to the Macon Bacon requesting the team change its name to “Macon Facon Bacon” in order to “promote healthful plant-based bacon alternatives.”

The vegan wokes didn’t stop there.

“Macon Bacon’s glorification of bacon, a processed meat that raises the risk of colorectal cancer and other diseases, sends the wrong message to fans,” Anna Herby, DHSc, RD, CDCES, nutrition education program manager for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, told the Macon Bacon in the letter. “I urge you to update the team’s name to Macon Facon Bacon and promote plant-based bacon alternatives, such as Facon Bacon or Mushroom Bacon, that will help your fans stay healthy. As for Kevin, Macon Bacon’s mascot, he can reveal that he is actually plant-based bacon.”

Oh hell no, they went after Kevin, the bacon mascot, and told him to change his identity.

That’s not very tolerant of you, Vegan Wokes. This is war!

The Bacon decided to fight back against the Vegan Wokes and dump out their own sizzling-hot press release. Team president Brandon Raphael cracked back at the wokes.

“While we are disappointed in the disapproval of our branding from Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, the Macon Bacon do not view ourselves as a glorification of an unhealthy lifestyle; rather, we pride ourselves on being a fun-natured organization focused on bringing families and communities together of Middle Georgia and beyond,” Raphael wrote.

“We take great pride in the Macon Bacon naming rights (which our fans named), as we get to witness the smiles and laughter from our fan base – who have supported our branding since our inception — that stems from the brand’s lighthearted and playful nature. We are a family-friendly organization and we are extremely grateful for our fans.

“While we certainly offer bacon-based options on our concessions menu, our organization has developed a menu that is full of other dining variations to ensure that our fans have choices as to what they consume while enjoying their time at the ballpark, which includes a plant-based option. That was obviously not mentioned in the group’s complaint.”

And then Raphael stood firm for his franchise and declared the Vegan Wokes weren’t going to push their fake meat on him and the good people of Macon.

No name change. And leave the mascot, Kevin, alone!

“With that, the Macon Bacon will be sizzling forever and will not consider a name change. Ever,” a defiant Raphael concluded.

