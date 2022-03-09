Plane Carrying Former President Donald Trump Made Emergency Landing After Engine Failure

Videos by OutKick

Former President Donald Trump was inbound to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida Saturday evening when engine failure forced the plane to make an emergency landing.

Per a report from The Washington Post, the plane was flying over the Gulf of Mexico when the failure occurred. The pilot turned back towards New Orleans and landed at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport shortly before 11 p.m. Trump was set to return from an appearance at a private event at the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans.

The plane, which Trump loaned for the night from an unidentified donor, had gone approximately 75 miles after taking off from New Orleans Lakefront Airport. In addition to Trump, several Secret Service agents, support staff and advisers were aboard the Dassault Falcon 900.

According to Politico, audio of the communications between the pilot and the air traffic control tower described the landing as “emergency in nature.”

After making the unscheduled landing, Trump’s advisers secured another donor’s plane and he arrived in Palm Beach at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

