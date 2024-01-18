PK Subban Annihilates ‘Mediocre’ Toronto Maple Leafs, Calls For Much-Needed Coaching Change

Videos by OutKick

Things are not going well for the Toronto Maple Leafs and they just got a blistering reality check from ex-NHLer and Norris Trophy-winner PK Subban.

The Leafs have lost four in a row going into their Thursday night tilt with the Calgary Flames. To make matters, worse, they’ve blown leads in three of the four, including a two-goal lead against Edmonton on Tuesday and a three-goal lead to Colorado last week.

Bad times for a team with Cup expectations ahead of the season.

… unfounded expectations, but expectations nonetheless.

Subban hopped on The Pat McAfee Show and was asked a question about which teams might be buyers at the trade deadline, and he unloaded on the Leafs.

"I really believe that the Toronto Maple Leafs need to be buyers at the trade deadline..



“Well, how about this? I hope the Toronto Maple Leafs buy a new coach?”

It doesn’t necessarily work that way, but yes, the Leafs are in desperate need of a leadership change. And there are so many great options out there.

“I can’t stand watching teams accept mediocrity,” Subban said. “Whether it’s the Leafs, whether it’s teams that I played for, the Edmonton Oilers. I really believe that the Toronto Maple Leafs need to be buyers at the deadline. They need to find a way to shift some money around and get some defense.

PK is on the money that defense is Toronto’s Achilles heel and has been for years. That hurts their transition game, but blueline problems can snowball and exacerbate or cause goaltending issues, and the Leafs are dealing with that too.

He then pointed out how the Leafs’ expensive core of Auston Matthews, John Tavares, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner is playing up to expectations. At least, individually.

“You’re not accepting mediocrity from your players because you’re paying them and they’re performing,” he said. “So why are you getting mediocre results?”

He again noted the need for a new coach who can get the players to buy into the system. Subban pointed to the Philadelphia Flyers and John Tortorella as an example of how this can be done. The Flyers don’t have anywhere near the expensive, high-end talent that the Leafs have, but despite being in full-rebuild mode, the Flyers are outperforming the Leafs.

Subban said the team needs some size and physicality too, especially if they draw the Florida Panthers in the playoffs.

Of course, they tried to do that over the offseason and the results have been… not great.

“I don’t think their team is ready for that again,” Subban said of the Leafs stomaching a high-pressure, physical first-round series. I really don’t, and I think it starts with your leadership and accepting mediocrity as a team.

“The fans don’t want to accept it. Why should you?”

