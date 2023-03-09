Pizza Hut March Madness Mini Basketballs Are Back — Here’s How To Get One

Videos by OutKick

After years of begging, Pizza Hut is finally bringing back its March Madness mini basketballs

The brand announced Wednesday that customers will be able to get their hands on the “No One Out Pizzas The Hut” basketballs starting Tuesday, March 14 which is the first day of the NCAA Tournament when play-in games take place in Dayton, Ohio.

How can you get a Pizza Hut March Madness mini-basketball?

The chain said in a press release that “participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide” will sell the basketballs for $7 “via the Pizza Hut website and Pizza Hut app.”

Pizza Hut March Madness mini basketballs will be available through the chain’s app at participating locations for $7. / Pizza Hut

At this point, it’s unclear how many basketballs will be available at your local store. Put it this way, you won’t be late to the party on March 14 when people start firing off orders. The best advice is to go into the store on March 13 and ask if they’re going to start offering the basketballs on Tuesday.

Then just order a pizza at like 2 p.m. and you should be set. Who cares if you don’t want a pizza at 2 p.m. We’re talking about a mini basketball that your kids will love well into their mid-40s and cherish like it’s the greatest sporting goods gift they ever received.

Now, keep in mind that the early 1990s Pizza Hut basketballs haven’t exactly went up in value. A quick check of eBay reveals you can get all sorts of the classic mini basketballs for $10 to $20 bucks. There’s no need to go buying 500 of the 2023 Pizza Hut basketballs thinking you’re going to dominate the mini-basketball auction scene in 2055.

However, you don’t want to be the loser who doesn’t have one of these in the man cave for the next month. At some point, you’re going to hold a March Madness gathering and your buddies will all want to spin the new basketball and then they’ll start talking about how they used to dunk on the 7-foot rim in their driveway with the vintage Hut ball.

Guys, don’t be cheap. Get your mini and fire up the nostalgia. It’s good for your soul.

(#notsponsored … and the Hut didn’t even send me a ball.)