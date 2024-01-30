Pizza Hut In Canada May Have Fallen Victim To One Of The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Typos Since The Advent Of The Printing Press

Videos by OutKick

Look. We all make typos, but few of them are as spectacular as the one a Pizza Hut in Ontario appears to have made.

I don’t mean to cast aspersions, because I know I’ve made my fair share of typos. Hell, there’s a good chance I’ll make one in this article.

That would be very meta and simply further proof of the fact that they happen.

However, I don’t know in the centuries since Johannes Gutenberg wowed the world with the moveable-type printing press that have we seen such a perfect typo.

According to CTV News Northern Ontario, for whatever reason a Pizza Hut in the town of Timmins had to shut down for the evening.

That’s a real bummer. Sometimes if you’re jonesing for some Thin ‘n Crispy, only Thin n’ Crispy will suffice. I might even put Pizza Hut at the top of my pizza chain rankings. however, a recent strong show of form from Little Caesars could shake things up.

However, anyone who showed up to this Pizza Hut would have had their disappointment quickly morphed into dizzying laughter upon seeing the store’s makeshift sign.

I wish I was kidding when I say this. This is a sign at my local Pizza Hut 😅 pic.twitter.com/oj0LEkZJLL — ΞRI | YΞSH (@YeshOnTwitch) January 24, 2024

“DUE TO UNFORESEEN CIRCUMCISIONS…”

I think most assumed this was a typo. Still, anyone with a heart was still a little concerned.

Perhaps there had been some kind of horrific incident back in the kitchen. A knife falls off a counter or someone has an accident while trying to fold a pizza box.

Those cardboard edges can be a little bit sharper than you realize.

Fortunately, it was nothing more than a byproduct of autocorrect. Although, changing “unforeseen circumstances” to “unforeseen circumstances” is one hell of a leap.

The restaurant posted a new sign which was posted to Facebook.

In it, it poked fun at the mistake and offered a deal on medium pizzas.

It also added that there are “No tips required!”

Hilarious.

