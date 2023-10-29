Pittsburgh’s Pat Narduzzi Throws Own Team Under The Bus After Loss, Then Backpedals After Players Respond

Videos by OutKick

It’s rarely a good idea to throw your team under the bus, but Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi decided to go all-in on his players following a blowout loss to Notre Dame.

After stumbling to a 2-6 record so far this season following the 58-7 drilling by the Irish, Narduzzi decided Saturday night was the right time to destroy chemistry with some postgame commentary about the quality of his current players.

“When you lose like you lost today and how we did last week, why is it? I’ll go back, you lose a lot of good players a year ago and you gotta replace them, and we obviously haven’t,” Pat Narduzzi said postgame. “Again, starts with me, I didn’t do a good enough job coaching today, put it on me, and we gotta make plays.”

It’s safe to say that Narduzzi most likely lost his locker room on the plane ride home. Let’s be honest, they were most likely already struggling to keep spirits up, but Pat Narduzzi put a stake through the heart of the team.

Pat Narduzzi Will Feel The Heat From This One

Don’t just take my word for it. His own players seem to be returning the favor and throwing their coach under the bus. Multiple Pittsburg players were quote-tweeting this post on social media Saturday night.

Narduzzi: "We lost a lot of good players last year. We thought we'd replace them and we obviously didn't do a good job with that." — Noah Hiles (@_NoahHiles) October 28, 2023

Not only has Narduzzi felt the heat this season, he’s most likely getting it from all fronts right now following the embarrassing loss. Now after his comments during the press conference, and what was most likely a visit from his SID, Narduzzi took to social media to try and calm the waters.

I am 100% responsible for today’s loss. Like I said after the game, it starts with me. I didn’t do a good enough job coaching today. Put it on me! I remain committed to finishing the season strong with our team! — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) October 29, 2023

I’m sure those conversations and text messages went over well on the ride home, which led to him issuing a response on social media.

You don’t write something like this if you aren’t feeling the heat. So, maybe Narduzzi learns his lesson to not throw his current players under the bus.

If you’re a Pittsburgh fan, I feel bad for you, this has been a rough season and it’s not getting any better.