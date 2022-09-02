Pittsburgh Sideline Brings on the Wild Props With Turnover Hoop

We have come a long way in college football in terms of turnover props, but we’ve seen a few teams add to the mix already this season. During the ‘Backyard Brawl’ between Pittsburgh and West Virginia, we witnessed the next step in craziness.

After the Panthers forced a Mountaineer turnover, players headed straight for the bench to celebrate the play, which turned into a dunk contest on the sidelines.

The turnover chain at Miami is probably one of the most toned-down props ever used, compared to others we’ve seen in past years.

Who could forget the horrible prop Tennessee used during the Butch Jones era, bringing a trash can to the sidelines.

We also had the subtle props, like Georgia putting on the spiked shoulder pads after every forced turnover, which is still used on the sidelines.

But, UNLV has now surpassed everyone in College Football by them bringing a slot machine to the sidelines, with every turnover allowing for a lucky pull.

We’ll see how many times UNLV gets to test Lady Luck this season.

The UNLV turnover slot machine 🎰 TOP QUALITY! #CFB pic.twitter.com/mmYmqFSb5L — BettingPicks4You – The House Of Betting Picks (@BPicks4you) August 29, 2022

We will continue to see further props hit the sidelines this season with the full slate of games this weekend, so this article will most certainly be updated before Labor Day.

What’s your favorite turnover prop?