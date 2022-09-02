Pittsburgh Sideline Brings on the Wild Props With Turnover Hoop

We have come a long way in college football in terms of turnover props, but we’ve seen a few teams add to the mix already this season. During the ‘Backyard Brawl’ between Pittsburgh and West Virginia, we witnessed the next step in craziness.

After the Panthers forced a Mountaineer turnover, players headed straight for the bench to celebrate the play, which turned into a dunk contest on the sidelines.

The turnover chain at Miami is probably one of the most toned-down props ever used, compared to others we’ve seen in past years.

Miami Turnover Chain

Who could forget the horrible prop Tennessee used during the Butch Jones era, bringing a trash can to the sidelines.

Tennessee ‘Turnover Trash Can’

We also had the subtle props, like Georgia putting on the spiked shoulder pads after every forced turnover, which is still used on the sidelines.

Georgia ‘Turnover Pads’

But, UNLV has now surpassed everyone in College Football by them bringing a slot machine to the sidelines, with every turnover allowing for a lucky pull.

We’ll see how many times UNLV gets to test Lady Luck this season.

We will continue to see further props hit the sidelines this season with the full slate of games this weekend, so this article will most certainly be updated before Labor Day.

What’s your favorite turnover prop?

Written by Trey Wallace

Wallace started covering the SEC in 2012, as the conference landscape was beginning to change. Prior to his time in Knoxville, Wallace worked in Nashville for The Read Optional, where he first produced content that garnered national attention. His passion for sports is evident in his work and has led him to break some of college football’s biggest stories. His social media reach and natural podcast proficiency continue to make Wallace one of SEC’s most trusted sources.

