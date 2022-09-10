University of Pittsburgh tight end Gavin Bartholomew stands 6-foot-5, 255 pounds. He is a big, beefy fella but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t an ath-uh-lete.

The Pennsylvania-native put his athleticism on display on Saturday with one of the more ridiculous hurdles that you will ever see.

Bartholomew, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2021, had just one Power Five conference scholarship offer out of high school. It was from Pat Narduzzi and Pitt, to whom he ultimately committed.

As a freshman, he immediately made his mark. Bartholomew started all 14 games, caught 28 passes for 326 yards and four touchdown, and earned an All-ACC honorable mention.

The first game of his sophomore season saw just one catch, but he was significantly more involved in the first half against against Tennessee. Bartholomew caught four passes and found the end zone.

Of his 83 yards in the first 30 minutes, 57 of them came on one play. And it was a big one.

Down by three, Pittsburgh had the ball. Kedon Slovis took the snap, looked to his right and saw his large tight end wide open near the sideline.

Bartholomew made the catch around the 40-yard-line and went streaking. There was just one man in his way, but he quickly became a non-factor.

As the Volunteers defender dove at his feet, Bartholomew went up and over. He hurdled the Tennessee defensive back and took it to the house for six.

Take a look at the incredibly athletic hurdle from Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew:

Here’s another look at the crazy leap:

Bartholomew has some serious hops and just because he is as big as he is, it doesn’t mean that he can’t scoot! The Pitt tight end turned on the afterburners and left the Tennessee defense in the dust en route to his first touchdown of the season.