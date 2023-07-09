Pittsburgh Takes Pitcher Paul Skenes With 1st Pick Of MLB Draft; LSU 1st School To Produce Top 2 Picks

Videos by OutKick

The Pittsburgh Pirates took LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with the first pick of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday night in Seattle.

Former Seattle No. 1 pick Ken Griffey Jr. announced the selection.

“With the first pick of the 2023 draft, Pittsburgh takes Paul Skenes,” Griffey said.

Skenes (6-foot-6, 247 pounds) led the nation in strikeouts in the 2023 season with 209 and broke the Southeastern Conference record of 202 held by Baltimore’s 1989 first pick Ben McDonald out of LSU. Skenes led the nation with 15.3 strikeouts per nine innings as well and was second in earned run average at 1.69. He finished 13-2 on the season as LSU won the national championship.

Moments later, the Washington Nationals selected LSU center fielder Dylan Crews with the second pick of the draft.

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews was the 2nd player picked in the MLB Draft Sunday night in Seattle. (Getty Images).

LSU became the first school in the history of the MLB Draft that began in 1965 to produce the first two picks of the draft.

Crews hit .426 in 2023 with 18 home runs and 70 RBIs. He led the nation in runs scored with 100 and in walks with 71. He finished third in batting average.