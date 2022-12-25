NFL Network Cuts To Commercial During Franco Harris Tribute, Leaves Fans Frustrated

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris passed away at 72 years old on December 20, 2022. His sudden death came three days before the 50th anniversary of the ‘Immaculate Reception’ and four days prior to his former team’s game against the Raiders.

Pittsburgh had already planned to retired Harris’ No. 32 jersey at halftime while celebrating his legacy on Christmas Eve, 50 years after he came down with one of the biggest catches in franchise history. It had been promoted for weeks.

Unfortunately, it came with a more somber tone on Saturday.

In Harris’ honor, the Steelers arrived to their Week 16 game while wearing his jersey— which will never again be worn on the field. It was a really cool gesture from players who understood just how much the late running back meant, and means, to their team.

Cam Heyward came out of the tunnel carrying a No. 32 flag for Franco in pregame.

And then, at halftime, Harris’ widow and his son were invited onto the field for an extremely emotional tribute and jersey retirement ceremony. They were joined by owner Art Rooney and players from the legendary 1972 team.

NFL Network cut away from the Franco Harris tribute.

NFL Network, which was broadcasting the game, showed the moment with players and family. However, when the PA voice announced, “please turn your attention to the video board as we celebrate Franco Harris,” the network cut to an Intel advertisement.

Viewers saw the Franco Harris jersey retirement ceremony. But when a video tribute was played at Acrisure Stadium, NFL Network went to commerical. pic.twitter.com/lqHGwRteLm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2022

The decision was certainly questionable. It left viewers frustrated.

How does NFL Network go to commercial? They've been hyping the Franco Harris tribute for weeks, even before he passed away. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 25, 2022

Absolutely pathetic job by @nflnetwork going to commercial during Franco Harris tribute. — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) December 25, 2022

What a lack of class by the NFL Network. Just as they announced a video tribute to Franco Harris on the stadium scoreboard, the NFL Network cut away to a commercial? What a joke. @nflnetwork — John Young (@ydawg13) December 25, 2022

BOOBOOBOO NFL Network for going to commercial at the beginning of Franco Harris tribute. A real "bush league move. — Dale Schmitmeyer (@eppa5861) December 25, 2022

#LVvsPIT Way to go, NFL Network! As soon as Franco Harris was going to be honored, you go to commercial! Pretty disrespectful. @nflnetwork — Missyut (@Missyut3) December 25, 2022

What a terrible gaffe by NFL Network…cutting away to commercial right after the stadium announcer introduces Franco Harris highlights on the scoreboard. Really bad decision. — Jim Crandell (@JimCrandell) December 25, 2022

Pretty gross of the NFL Network to cut to commercial instead of showing the Franco Harris tribute video. — Cale Berger (@cale_berger) December 25, 2022

NFL Network should be absolutely embarrassed for cutting to commercial during the Franco Harris ceremony. Totally classless @nflnetwork — Stephen Eyler (@Stephen_Eyler) December 25, 2022

No way NFL Network did that…

Roger Goodell will never live this down! How do you go to commercial break when they’re gonna play the Steelers’ tribute video? — Dominic Stearn (@dmstearn19) December 25, 2022

Are you kidding me @nflnetwork ? You go to commercial right when you were going to show the Franco Harris video tribute. Man, how could you not have that ready to go? You dropped the ball. #FrancoHarris #LVvsPIT #NFL — Jeff Zito (@TheJeffZito) December 25, 2022

The ceremony, which had been planned for weeks, had to be approached from a different angle after his unexpected passing. Things had to change, and plans had to be adjusted.

However, NFL Network’s decision to cut away before the tribute was not necessary and a big oversight.