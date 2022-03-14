Pittsburgh Steelers Have A New Starting QB Not Anything Like Big Ben

Videos by OutKick

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a contract with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to be their new starting quarterback, per a source.

Trubisky, originally from Cleveland, is going down the road to the Steelers as the successor to Ben Roethlisberger, who was a stalwart and two-time Super Bowl champion since 2004 until his retirement after the 2021 season.

Trubisky is reportedly getting a two-year deal.

The Steelers had shown interest in trading for Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers but ultimately decided getting Trubisky without giving up draft choice compensation to another team was best.

So what do the Steelers get?

Trubisky has a 29-21 record as a starter and was the NFL’s No. 2 overall selection in the 2017 draft. But remember, the same Chicago Bears that selected Trubisky ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in that draft gave up on him after the 2020 season.

Last year, Trubisky was the backup for the Buffalo Bills and attempted only 8 passes. For his career, Trubisky has 64 touchdowns passes and 38 interceptions.

The irony of adding Trubisky is the Steelers get one of the more mobile quarterbacks in free agency to follow Roethlisberger, a quarterback who was mostly immobile during his career.

Roethlisberger gained 1,373 rushing yards in his 18 seasons. Trubisky has 1,081 rushing yards in five seasons.

Trubisky joining the Steelers makes Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins the backups. The two-year deal allows the Steelers to see whether Trubisky is worth the risk of a longer term deal and allows Trubisky to prove he’s indeed an NFL starter despite his experience in Chicago.

The Colts had internal conversations about Trubisky, but that obviously did not work out.

