Pittsburgh Steelers Honor Dwayne Haskins With A Classy Move

The Pittsburgh Steelers will honor Dwayne Haskins all season long.

The Steelers announced Friday morning that the team will wear a number three helmet decal in memory and honor of the former NFL QB.

The helmets also feature a noticeable 9/11 decal for this upcoming weekend.

The #Steelers will honor their late teammate, Dwayne Haskins, by wearing a “3” sticker on their helmets throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/zaSqAJm1hv — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 9, 2022

The young NFL QB was killed at the age of 24 while walking down a highway in the early morning hours of April 9 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He was struck by a dump truck while in the road, and a second car also made contact with the former Steelers QB.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will honor Dwayne Haskins with a special helmet decal. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

At the time of his tragic death, the former Ohio State star had ketamine in his system and a BAC of .20, according to records released to the media from the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office.

During his short NFL career, Haskins threw for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. After being released by Washington, Haskins landed with the Steelers and by all accounts was on the right track in Pittsburgh. Then, his life met a tragic end at the incredibly young age of 24.

Steelers will wear a special helmet decal to remember Dwayne Haskins. (Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images)

Now, his former team will honor him all year with a helmet decal. It’s a small gesture, but definitely a very classy one from the Steelers organization to remember Dwayne Haskins.