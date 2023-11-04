Pittsburgh Soccer Star, The ‘Paige Spiranac Of The Pitch,’ Reveals Syracuse Basketball Twin

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh soccer star Emily Harrigan, the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch, took a break from drilling 50 yard bombs on the gridiron to do a little hooping with ex-Syracuse player Lauren Fitzmaurice.

Talk about expanding your portfolio. First she goes viral for cranking out insane soccer content, then she puts every college kicker on notice by hitting field goals with her eyes closed, and now she’s taking her talents to the basketball court.

And apparently, it runs in the family!

“Teaching my twin how to play basketball,” Fitzmaurice, a former McDonalds All-American candidate, said before dropping the viral video.

Emily Harrigan, Lauren Fitzmaurice and Paige Spiranac all get it

Forget the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch. Emily Harrigan is quickly becoming just Emily Harrigan. She doesn’t need Pageviews to lift her up in the Google Algo.

If we’re being honest, she may need Lauren Fitzmaurice, because a deep dive into her social media quickly shows that she’s coming.

The former Syracuse women’s basketball star already has 1 million followers on TikTok and another 285K on Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram. She’s also swimming in sponsored posts on both insufferable apps, which means she’s nicely carried those NIL deals right over into adulthood, which is important.

Of course — like Paige and Emily — she also strikes a nice balance between work and play.

Are Lauren Fitzmaurice and Emily Harrigan actually twins? I don’t think so, although I doubt you’ll be able to decipher the two when I drop some more content below.

Before that, though, we need to get back to the Paige Spiranac of Pittsburgh Panther soccer. Harrigan continues her all-time ascent to the top of the influencer mountain this week, and it’s just the latest in a long, consistent line of great content.

From cranking out field goals, to a little form-tackling at Montana, to hitting up Morgantown for the Backyard Brawl, this girl has it. She’s also currently in Germany. Does that means we’re about to get a little cameo from her during the Dolphins-Chiefs game Sunday? Can’t wait to find out.

More importantly, can’t wait to see what November brings.