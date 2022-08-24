ACC Team Names Former USC Star Starting QB

Kedon Slovis is officially the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi announced Wednesday morning that the former USC Trojans star has secured the QB1 role in Pittsburgh.

The Panthers open the season September 1 against West Virginia, and Slovis is now officially tasked with leading the offense.

Pat Narduzzi names Kedon Slovis as Pitt's starting QB for the Backyard Brawl.#H2P » #BeatWVU pic.twitter.com/i1bqSqorcY — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) August 24, 2022

While Slovis has certainly faded from the spotlight from where he was during his time at USC, it’s important to remember he can absolutely play.

Prior to transferring to Pitt, he threw for 7,576 yards, 58 touchdowns and 24 interceptions with the Trojans.

His best season came as a freshman in 2019 when he threw for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Kedon Slovis named QB1 for the Pittsburgh Panthers. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

However, he was never able to regain the magic of that season and ultimately left the school when Lincoln Riley took over.

Now, he’s QB1 for the Panthers, and if he’s able to get back to his old ways, Pat Narduzzi is going to have himself a gamer under center.

Pittsburgh Panthers announce Kedon Slovis as starting QB. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Pitt fans should be very happy with this decision. There’s a lot to be optimistic about going into the season with Slovis as QB1.