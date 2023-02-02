Pitt Assistant And 43-Year-Old Grown Man Jason Capel Goes On Screaming Rant About A UNC Twitter Graphic

Videos by OutKick

Pitt went into Chapel Hill on Wednesday night and earned a 65-64 win over North Carolina, but assistant coach Jason Capel refused to enjoy the Panthers’ win because he was still hung up about a Twitter graphic.

Capel, who played for the Tar Heels, got into it with some fans after the final whistle. He couldn’t wrap his mind around North Carolina fans shouting at him after a tightly contested game simply due to the fact that he played for UNC back in the day.

He didn’t cool off after leaving the floor, however.

“Don’t disrespect me!” Capel yelled, walking around in circles in the hallway outside the Pitt locker room, according to reporter Mitchell Northam. “Y’all going to boo me? Disrespect me, all I did here? Final Four, ACC championship. I held this sh-t together when (former coach) Matt Doherty tore it apart!”

While his shouting match with a few fans played a role in his screaming session outside the locker room, Jason’s brother and Pitt head coach, Jeff Capel, explained his brother was triggered by a graphic North Carolina shared on Twitter before the game.

“I was hoping he didn’t see it,” Jeff said. “This is one of the most tradition-laden programs in college athletics, not just college basketball, and you hear a lot about the Carolina family. And it’s just amazing to me that their social media people would do that.

The graphic, shared below, promoted Wednesday night’s game with a photo of walk-on Creighton Lebo, who is the son of UNC assistant Jeff Lebo. Lebo wears the No. 25, which is the number Jason wore during his time as a Tar Heel.

𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐘 at home.



🆚 Pittsburgh

🕖 7:00 PM ET

📍 Chapel Hill, NC

📺 ACC Network pic.twitter.com/hbgCtO0NID — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 1, 2023

A 43-year-old man screaming about “disrespect” because someone on North Carolina’s social team decided to use a photo of a player who happens to wear the number you wore is certainly something.

Instead of making the night about his team getting a huge road win in Chapel Hill, Capel made the night about him.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris