Pitching Duel On Tap In San Francisco

Phillies vs. Giants 9:45 ET

“Juuuuuuuuuuuuuuuust a bit outside…” – Harry Doyle, Major League. That’s what I thought as I looked at yesterday’s box score from the Cardinals and Brewers game. The Brewers were my pick and they were down three runs after one inning. Good news is that baseball is a daily thing and I can bounce back immediately today with some wins. My first spot circled for today is the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the San Francisco Giants.

The Phillies look feisty, or maybe it was just Bryce Harper the other day as he was fired up at some Rockies reliever. They probably could use a little extra something to push them forward as they still are under .500 and need to make a run in order to get closer to the top of the division. They’ve lost their past two games and are struggling on the road with a 9-14 record. I do think the Phillies are the better team though and should be able to beat the Giants. Today they get their ace, Zack Wheeler, taking the ball. Wheeler has been slightly inconsistent. He hasn’t had any truly terrible start but has already made three starts where he has allowed four earned runs. That’s not terrible, but he only has eight starts on the year. The Giants have hit Wheeler fairly well in their experience against him, but the experience is mostly from three hitters.

The Giants take on the Phillies in San Francisco. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants)

The Giants are fairly up and down this year but are currently five games under .500. They lost three of four to the Diamondbacks before they took last night’s game against the Phillies. San Francisco has performed better at home this year, but they aren’t particularly good at anything as a team aside from home runs. The sad thing is that they match up with the Phillies statistically but I think everyone can realize that Philadelphia is the more talented team. Tonight, the Giants send their best pitcher this season to the hill. Alex Cobb has been great for the Giants this year and hasn’t given up a run in two straight starts. He hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs all season and has gone at least seven innings in four of his eight starts. Cobb has been solid against Phillies hitters as well, holding them to a .175 average against him.

I think the best route here is to take the under through five innings. Wheeler has the capability to shut down any team at any point. Cobb has pitched very well this season. Looking at the total of four I think the under is the right play. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Giants won through five, but I don’t think it is the safer play. Back the under.

