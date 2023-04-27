Pirates Pitching Will Keep Up With Dodgers

Videos by OutKick

Dodgers vs. Pirates, 12:35 ET

I am now 1-1 in this series and I feel like there is a deep need – it is in my blood – to try and come out of this series on a positive note. Readers are probably rolling their eyes and hoping to just move on, but hey, stick with me and read about the Pirates and Dodgers one more time. I think if you do, it will result in another unit in your pocket.

If I may, I’d also like to apologize for yesterday’s play. I should’ve just played something around Tony Gonsolin and his earned runs allowed or the first five innings, but I didn’t. I knew the Dodgers bullpen was a bit taxed and I didn’t worry about it anyway. These Pirates jumped all over the pen and scored at least one earned run off of all four Dodgers relief pitchers. If it was a first five play on the Dodgers it would’ve lost too, but sometimes you pick the wrong play even if you see the game somewhat clearly. Today should be different for the Dodgers with Julio Urias on the mound. He hasn’t quite found his groove yet, at least not the one he had for the past two years. He struggled against the Cubs in his most recent road starts allowing five earned runs over 3.1 innings. Pirate hitters are just 12-for-54 against him in their careers.

The Dodgers and Pirates face each other in a rubber match. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Pirates Pitching Is Setting Tone

Every time I look at the Pirates and see their record I am a bit in shock. Pittsburgh is one of those teams that has been so bad for so long, that I need to just adjust my thinking on them – I had to do that with the Orioles last season and it worked out long term. I’ve mentioned in the past few articles they are hitting well, but they really are getting great starts from their rotation. It is often said that hitting is contagious, maybe pitching well is the same. Mitch Keller takes the ball for them today and he has turned in a great April with four quality starts. Hitters are 4-for-19 against Keller if you take out Freddie Freeman who has four hits against Keller in six at-bats.

I’m going to take the under through five in this game. I am seeing it under 4 at -130, that’s pretty high, but I’d even consider taking under 3.5 at plus money if it is available. Urias can be depended on, and Keller has pitched well enough that we should expect a lower score here.

