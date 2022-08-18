Pirates Pitcher Fires Back At Dennis Eckersley For ‘Bush League’ Comments

Dennis Eckersley ripped the Pittsburgh Pirates to shreds this week, using terms like “pathetic” and “hodgepodge of nothingness” to describe the lineup during Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox.

Shockingly, the comments made by Boston’s longtime broadcaster didn’t sit well inside the Pirates’ clubhouse.

“What he said was kind of crappy and kind of sh***y,” pitcher Wil Crowe said. “I think a lot of guys are gonna take it and let it fuel us and see what happens. I know we haven’t climbed that hill completely, but we’re on our f***ing way.”

Hard to argue with that!

The Pirates are 45-72, haven’t made the playoffs since 2015, and seem far more interested in trading away star talent then winning baseball games.

I mean, look at some of the guys the team has traded in the last two years: Starling Marte, Adam Frazier, Josh Bell, Richard Rodríguez, Jacob Stallings, Joe Musgrove and Jameson Taillon.

On your f***ing way, baby!

Crowe’s rebuttal eventually took a weird turn towards … the MLBPA?

“We’re a team, we’re a collective unit,” he said. “He’s in the Hall of Fame, he’s one of us. It’s just surprising that a guy of his stature … (to) kind of come after us was crazy.”

Eck’s comments were harsh, but they also seemed to be aimed more at the organization than the players. And if you read that list of players the team has shipped away in the last two years alone, can you really blame him?

The Pirates are clearly in a rebuild, with some promising young pieces in the system who are still a ways away from contributing at the big league level.

Eckersley, meanwhile, is retiring after this season, so he won’t be around to see the finished product.

Sorry, Wil … you’ll always be a hodgepodge of nothingness to old Eck!