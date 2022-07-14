Pirates’ O’Neil Cruz With A 98-MPH Rocket To First Base

For those unaware, Pirates rookie O’Neil Cruz is one of the game’s most talented players, outside of Shohei Ohtani. The 6-foot-7 shortstop makes plays that shouldn’t be made and he did it again earlier today with a 98 mile-an-hour throw to first base to nab the hitter at first.

O'NEIL CRUZ DID IT AGAIN 😱 This 97.8 MPH throw is the fastest ever recorded by an infielder in the Statcast era 🤯 (via @Pirates)pic.twitter.com/3mv4DzfS2W — Pickswise (@Pickswise) July 14, 2022

Cruz threw this side arm…and yet still made a throw stronger toss than any other player in the sport that’s seen all types of balanced crow hops since the Statcast Era began. Every player baseball fans can name on their favorite teams and not ONE of those dudes released a ball harder to a base than what you just saw. It doesn’t feel real — it is.

Scouts have said O’Neil Cruz might have to move to third base or even the outfield, given his abnormal size. He does, however, seem to move freakishly well for a man the height of Yankees’ star outfielder Aaron Judge. Ruling out a stay at shortstop is a move we won’t make. It’s possible O’Neil Cruz is a trend-setter for position players.

We’re looking forward to watching this stud for years to come. He’ll do something at some point the sport has never seen on infield dirt.