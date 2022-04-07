Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes Exits With A Hand/Wrist Injury On Opening Day Just Hours After Inking An Extension

Just hours after agreeing to an eight-year, $70 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Ke’Bryan Hayes is down with an apparent hand injury. The 25-year-old third baseman took an uncomfortable tumble earlier in the inning that’s become much worse than anyone expected. Here’s the play:

#Pirates Ke'Bryan Hayes walked off the field and into the tunnel after possibly hurting his wrist during this play. Left wrist (trainer unwrapped it and it was the only one wrapped) No obvious discomfort. Monitoring. Here is the play he got hurt on. pic.twitter.com/kdDYuhbUti — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) April 7, 2022

Based on that footage, there’s not much there. A player that’s dealt with wrist injuries in the past, but by no means did this play look like anything dangerous. Unfortunately Hayes was forced out the game and baseball awaits a scan that’ll give us some information. Just sad to see the Pirates finally invest in a guy all for the player to go down three hours after signing his name on the dotted line.

Who knows — this could be a jammed wrist that tape could’ve save? We’ll all hope for the best.