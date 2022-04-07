in MLB

Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes Exits With A Hand/Wrist Injury On Opening Day Just Hours After Inking An Extension

Just hours after agreeing to an eight-year, $70 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Ke’Bryan Hayes is down with an apparent hand injury. The 25-year-old third baseman took an uncomfortable tumble earlier in the inning that’s become much worse than anyone expected. Here’s the play:

Based on that footage, there’s not much there. A player that’s dealt with wrist injuries in the past, but by no means did this play look like anything dangerous. Unfortunately Hayes was forced out the game and baseball awaits a scan that’ll give us some information. Just sad to see the Pirates finally invest in a guy all for the player to go down three hours after signing his name on the dotted line.

Who knows — this could be a jammed wrist that tape could’ve save? We’ll all hope for the best.

