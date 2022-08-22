Pirates and Braves Can Combine for Runs

We’ve got a lot of really boring matchups to start the week. I know, I know, not exactly something you want to hear from someone writing about the games, but I am just being honest. There are a lot of games that won’t get your blood pumping. Still, a boring game cashes the same as a game you care about. The Braves and Pirates start a series and that’s where we find out first play.

I’ve talked about Jake Odorizzi a few times this year, but for the most part, he has flown under the radar this season. Frankly, I was a bit surprised he was traded away from the Astros at the deadline. Since he has come over, I can’t imagine this is what the Braves were hoping for. He’s had to face the Mets twice which isn’t great, and then faced the Marlins. He made it through five innings last start in a loss to the Mets. He allowed five earned runs in that one too. I am concerned that his pitch count gets a little too high, too quickly. That seems to be the reason he doesn’t get too deep into games. Still, they should be able to handle the Pirates today.

Roansy Contreras takes the ball for the Pirates. This is just his third start since July, and despite a strong start against the Reds, the other two left a lot of room for improvement. He did face the Braves one this season, that was back in June when he was pitching pretty well. The Pirates lost that game 4-2, but Contreras went 4.2 innings and allowed three earned runs. He did allow eight hits, so it wasn’t like he was missing a ton of bats (he did have seven strikeouts though).

I think this game goes over 4.5 runs through the first half. Both pitchers are giving up runs early and both don’t go deep into games typically, so I don’t want to take the over on the full game. Play over 4.5 through five innings at -125.

