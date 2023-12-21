Pipe-Wielding Lunatics Brawl On Highway After Massive Crash

Videos by OutKick

A massive brawl broke out on a Long Island highway earlier this week that started with an overturned truck and ended with a couple angry psychos beating the hell out of each other with pipes.

Boys will be boys, as they say.

Video of the incident — which took place in front of a Citi bank — went viral for obvious reasons. This bad boy is a full three minutes long and was filled with more twists and turns than an episode of 24.

It also included a gallery of onlookers, a couple folks hopping the fence, a Bud Light truck (hey, they do still exist), too many haymakers to count and, of course, a couple nice assault charges.

Happy holidays!

Ling Island car crash leads to massive brawl on the highway

What a mess. Pure, raw, unedited anarchy. Looks like a scene straight out of Sons of Anarchy.

Just boys grabbing a couple pipes and a couple pieces of plywood, putting their heads down and heading into battle. Whatever happens, happens. Let the chips fall where they may.

Shockingly (not at all), police later said everyone knew each other. Gee, ya think? What amazes me is just the sheer volume of people here. They just keep coming out of nowhere!

Just when you think everyone’s accounted for, BAM, here comes someone else with a piece of plywood looking to smash someone’s skull.

At the end of the day, three people were arrested and each got slapped with two second-degree assault charges.

According to Fox 5 in New York, 19-year-old James O’Connor was also charged with leaving the scene of a crash, reckless endangerment in the second degree and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Oh yeah … there were two children inside James’ overturned Tundra during all of that chaos.

What a mess.