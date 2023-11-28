Piers Morgan Slams Trans Women in Female Sports, Praises Riley Gaines for Being ‘Courageous’ | Gaines For Girls

Videos by OutKick

“Gaines For Girls” welcomed a special guest in commentator Piers Morgan, set to drop on Wednesday.

Riley Gaines and Piers Morgan discussed the trending issue in women’s sports, which is the participation of male athletes.

Defending Women’s Sports Matters, Piers Morgan Tells Riley Gaines

Gaines’ stand against Lia Thomas kickstarted a new wave of women’s rights activists who stood to put an end to progressive politics sabotaging parity in women’s competitions.

In speaking on trans athletes, the greatest threat to women’s athletics, Morgan stated that the tide of common sense inspired by Gaines and other anti-woke champions will lead to the eventual saving of women’s sports.

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 18: University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines react after finishing tied for 5th in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18th, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Georgia. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Longtime political commentator Piers Morgan speaks with Riley Gaines on ‘Gaines for Girls’ (Getty Images)

Morgan called Gaines “courageous.”

“I think common sense is slowly coming in. You and I are going to get vindicated over time,” Piers said to Gaines.

“It’s been a long and lonely path for you in particular, I think for a young woman like you to put your head over the parapet is incredibly courageous. I salute you for doing it. And more women should do what you’re doing. …

“Women need to understand the danger that this poses, in particular in sport. It is killing women’s rights to fairness and equality, and it has to stop.”

