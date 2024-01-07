Piers Morgan Torches Megan Rapinoe While Praising USA Hockey Team’s Beautiful Patriotism

Videos by OutKick

Piers Morgan had a very simple reaction to USA hockey players singing the national anthem with gusto.

The USA beat Sweden to win the gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship, and what happened after the clock hit zero generated a lot of attention.

Unlike the women on our national soccer team who often refuse to show pride in America, players on the world junior squad stood tall with pride and sang the national anthem in a beautiful display of patriotism.

Piers Morgan thinks everyone should do the same or get the hell off the roster.

The USA won the gold medal after beating Sweden in the IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Swede. (Photo by ADAM IHSE/TT/TT News Agency/TT NYHETSBYRÅN/AFP via Getty Images)

Piers Morgan applauds Team USA for singing the national anthem.

“Brilliant. If you can’t bring yourself to sing your National Anthem with this kind of passion, don’t play sport for your country,” Morgan tweeted Saturday night.

He made sure to tag the official USWNT account and Megan Rapinoe as well.

Brilliant. If you can’t bring yourself to sing your National Anthem with this kind of passion, don’t play sport for your country.

Credit to Piers Morgan for pointing out a very obvious fact:

If you can’t stand with pride and sing our great national anthem, then you have no business wearing the red, white and blue on the international stage.

Athletes who refuse to respect and honor America absolutely shouldn’t be on national teams. Why would they even want to be? Why would they want to represent a country they seemingly don’t love?

Megan Rapinoe constantly complains and plays the victim card. Yet, she had no problem being the face of the USWNT and enriching herself along the way. She couldn’t bring herself to show pride for the national anthem, but had no problem cashing checks in America to get rich. Funny how that works.

Meanwhile, the USA junior squad sang with pride and every player was smiling ear-to-ear with ecstasy. Somewhere in Heaven, Herb Brooks was looking down and smiling as well.

Raise young athletes to be grateful to be an American and to love the great country we all call home. Don’t raise them to kneel during the anthem and to insult the USA. Huge shoutout to the USA hockey squad from leading from the front. It makes us all a bit prouder to be Americans.