Armed Attackers Beat And Rob Famous Soccer Star In His Home: REPORT

FC Barcelona soccer player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was reportedly the victim of a serious home invasion.

The French-born soccer star was reportedly beaten and robbed at gunpoint Monday morning in his home in Spain, according to El Paris (via TMZ).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was reportedly the victim of a violent home invasion in Spain. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The robbery and assault occurred shortly after midnight, and the robbers made off with jewelry after forcing Aubameyang and his wife to open their safe.

Fortunately, the FC Barcelona player and his wife didn’t suffer any significant injuries during the violent home invasion and both are doing okay, according to team officials.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was reportedly robbed in his home in Spain. (Photo by Chris Hofer/Getty Images)

As of Monday morning, Spanish authorities haven’t made any arrests in the case, according to the same TMZ report.

Aubameyang’s current contract with FC Barcelona is worth roughly $13 million annually, according to Spotrac, and his wealth could have played a role in the violent criminals targeting him.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is doing okay after home invasion in Spain. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Hopefully, the authorities are able to track down the people responsible, bring them to justice and get Aubameyang and his wife their stuff back.