This is not the kind of thing you’d expect to see happen to a guy who has a (fictional) license to kill, but Pierce Brosnan is reportedly in some hot water for almost inadvertently putting himself in some very hot water.

According to NBC Montana, the James Bond star is named in documents that they recently obtained which allege that the actor stepped off of the boardwalk in Yellowstone National Park.

If you’re thinking, “…and?” that’s fair. However, anyone who has ever visited America’s first national park will know what the issue is.

Those boardwalks are usually around the park’s famed hot springs. That’s because even though the ground can look nice and firm, you could wind up hitting brittle ground that will give we and give you a nice poaching in a hot spring.

Sure enough, the documents cite a violation of closures and use limits at Mammoth Terraces.

For obvious reasons, safety is paramount when visiting places like Yellowstone, even if you once windsurfed on a tsunami in the Arctic.

The documents citing Brosnan (reportedly named as Pierce B. Brosnan) list his address as being on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills. That certainly sounds like it’s that Pierce Brosnan unless it’s just a completely wild coincidence.

The federal documents list this indiscretion as a “petty offense” and a court date is scheduled for next month.

