Pick the Yankees in a Pick’em

Yankees vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 ET

We were able to win yesterday’s game within this series and I once again turn to this series. The Yankees are looking to try and secure the division, which at this point is really when they clinch rather than if it happens. Then there is also the Aaron Judge record-breaking that all eyes are focused on, but there is still a game to be played!

The Yankees are looking at Jameson Taillon to make another strong start and close off this division race. So far on the season he has been pretty solid for them and will likely be their third pitcher in the playoffs. He has already faced Toronto five times in the season and has been very successful against them. In 27 innings, he has allowed just eight earned runs. He has also allowed 26 hits and he has 27 strikeouts against them so he is getting hit, but also able to come up with a strikeout when needed. In only two starts at Rogers Centre, he has been very good. He has covered 11.2 innings and allowed just one earned run. He is coming off of a nice start where he gave up no earned runs over six innings.

The Blue Jays turn to the very streaky Jose Berrios. How streaky? Well, if you take a look at September it is a pretty perfect example of Berrios’s performances over the year. In his first three starts this month he posted a quality start in all three. His most recent start, he went just two innings and allowed six earned runs. He has faced the Yankees three times on the year and has gone 17 innings and allowed nine earned runs. Similar to Taillon, he has allowed 17 hits, but he has also struck out 18. It seems like he can get out of some of the trouble, just not as much as Taillon. This is the first time that he has pitched against the Yankees at home. He has been better at home than on the road so we can expect a bit of improvement.

The Blue Jays do still need to win games, they don’t have anything locked up but it is very unlikely that they won’t win the game. I’m going to take the Yankees tonight for the game. Frankly, I’m surprised this game is a pick’em. Maybe that means it is a trap, but I’m taking the better team.

