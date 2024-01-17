Phoenix Suns Complete Improbable Comeback Win After Puppy Pees On Logo At Halftime; Does This Need To Become A New Tradition?

Videos by OutKick

There are some great traditions in sports, and the Phoenix Suns may have seen the birth of one on Tuesday night.

However, the staff members tasked with sopping up dog urine are probably less than enthused about it.

On Tuesday, the Suns welcomed the Sacramento Kings to town. It was a big game, especially with both teams neck-and-neck right now in the Western Conference standings.

However, Phoenix was down 68-51 at halftime… but then something happened that turned the tide of the evening completely.

I’m still not exactly sure what was going on, but the Suns did some kind of intermission thing involving puppies. It’s no inflatable sumo wrestling or clips of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, but still, it’s pretty damn hard to go wrong with puppies.

One of these hoops-loving hounds got a little too excited and sprung a leak right on the Suns’ logo at center court.

brief delay here in phoenix. pic.twitter.com/mdgYlvsvLv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 17, 2024

That’s normally an awful sign.

I remember a few years ago, a dog ripped a deuce on the Philadelphia Flyers logo at center ice.

I don’t know if you follow hockey but here’s what has happened since then: they fired their coach, they fired the GM, they missed the playoffs twice, the team entered a rebuild, and then the new GM’s kid threw a lady’s wheelchair down the stairs for some inexplicable reason.

Things are going okay for them now, but that’s some two years and change post dog taking a dump on their logo.

I’m not superstitious, but… wait, I guess if I see some kind of connection here, then I am, by definition, superstitious.

But what’s wild is that this is not how things worked out for the Suns.

The Phoenix Suns pulled off an incredible comeback win after a dog peed on their logo. Connection?! (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Suns Defy Dog Pee For Comeback Win; Does This Need To Become A New Tradition

The Suns came back out after halftime on a court that may or may not have smelled a little like dog pee.

However, they were clearly unfazed because they stole a come-from-behind victory and topped the Kings, 119-117.

Unreal. Not only did they not get cursed by that dog peeing on their logo, but it seemed to have fueled them.

Does this need to become the Suns’ new thing?

Think about the Florida Panthers. Back in 1995 Scott Mellanby killed a rat with his stick and scored two goals. The team also went to their first Stanley Cup Finals that season. So, now, the team has a tradition where fans huck rubber rats onto the rink.

Do the Suns need to let a couple of puppies (maybe ones up for adoption and looking for happy homes) cruise around on the court before the game? Then when one inevitably pisses all over the Suns logo, the crowd goes nuts and the game begins.

It sounds stupid, but all I’ll say is that the Suns are 1-0 if a puppy urinates on their logo.

So, maybe consider it…

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle