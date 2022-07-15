Suns Match Indiana Pacers’ Max Offer To Keep C Deandre Ayton in Phoenix: Report

Not long after the Indiana Pacers pitched an expensive offer sheet for Phoenix big man Deandre Ayton with a massive four-year, $133 million bid, the Suns jumped on the opportunity to retain their 2018 first-overall pick by matching the Pacers’ all-time offer to keep Ayton.

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns officially matched Indiana’s max offer sheet late Thursday to keep their restricted free agent. Phoenix had 48 hours to match Indiana’s deal and jumped on their chance almost immediately to keep Ayton.

Ayton worked as a core team member not just during the season but in their rumored bid to lure Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant this offseason.

As expected with Phoenix’s move to keep Ayton, the center will not be available for trade until January 15th, per the NBA’s guidelines.

Alongside Devin Booker, Ayton helped carry the Suns to the 2021-22 Western Conference semifinals, where Phoenix (embarrassingly) lost to the Dallas Mavericks in seven games.

Last season, 23-year-old Ayton averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds. He also shot a career-high field goal percentage of 63.4 percent.

