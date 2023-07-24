Philly Will Steal Series Opener Against Orioles

Videos by OutKick

Orioles vs. Phillies, 6:40 ET

Yesterday was another 1-1 day on the diamond, but we were able to go 2-0 on Saturday so it was a good enough weekend. We won’t stop here though because I’m in search of the perfect week here. It may never happen, but the only way to find out if it will happen is if we try! I’m starting this week with a game between the Orioles and Phillies.

The Orioles are currently sitting in first place of the AL East. This is something that is absolutely mind-boggling. Two years ago, this team lost 110 games and then last year they were four games over last year but didn’t make the playoffs. Now they are more than 20 games over .500 at this point and have overcome the team that burst out of the gates looking like they’d win the World Series or at least be in complete control. The Orioles are a fun team in case you haven’t noticed and are 7-3 over their past 10 games. They also just took three of four games from the Rays in Tampa, the spot that Tampa was best this season. Tonight they send out Dean Kremer to the hill. Kremer has a nice win-loss record at 10-4, but his season overall hasn’t been great. He has been slightly better on the road with a 4.04 ERA. He sandwiched good starts with bad ones. He had one start where he allowed seven earned runs then posted two quality starts, and his most recent he allowed five earned runs in 4.2 innings.

The Orioles are now in first place and take on the Philadelphia Phillies. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

While the Orioles sit in first place of the AL East, the NL East is more decided with the Braves leading the way, but somehow, the Phillies are technically behind the Marlins in the standing. However, both the Marlins and Phillies are 11.5 games back. The Phillies are still playing decent baseball over though after a really tough start to the season. Perhaps they would have a shot at the division if they didn’t start too slow. They are struggling a bit right now as they have a 1-4 record over their past five games, but their offense should be able to turn it around at any time. Tonight, they send out Christopher Sanchez to the mound. The lefty is making his eighth start of the season and has gone 35.1 innings and allowed just 12 earned runs. He has been stellar on the road, but 11 of the 12 earned runs he has allowed have been at home. Still, he hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any start and has been averaging around five innings per start, so he has been solid.

There is no question, the Orioles are the better team. The Phillies are also struggling quite a bit right now, but that doesn’t mean they can’t rebound. I think the best play here is to back the Phillies for the game. I like the way they’ve played at home and coming off of an emotional trip in beating their division rivals and taking first place they might slip this first game against Philadelphia. I’m going to back the Phillies behind Sanchez – I don’t think Kremer is that good of a starter, which is another reason for this decision. I’ll take the Phillies in this one.

