Philly Radio Station Refuses To Play Taylor Swift Music Before Eagles-Chiefs Matchup

Taylor Swift fans in Philadelphia are now out of luck when trying to listen to the popular singer’s music for the rest of the weekend.

The 33-year-old singer has recently gone more public with one of the world’s most talked about relationships, and Philadelphia radio isn’t happy about it. Over the past few months, Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, frequently donning Chiefs gear from the luxury boxes.

During her concert in Argentina, she changed the lyrics to her song, “Karma” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” an obvious Kelce reference. Her dad, a well-known Eagles fan, was even spotted on the sidelines wearing a Chiefs lanyard.

And Q102 in Philadelphia has had enough.

“This weekend we gotta focus, so we’ve been forced to punt Taylor Swift from the playlist,” Q102 on-air personality Buster Satterfield said this week on “Good Day Philadelphia.”

“There’s only one Swift and Kelce duo we care about here in the ‘City of Brotherly Love,'” referring to Eagles center Jason Kelce and running back D’Andre Swift. The ban started at 5pm Eastern and goes until after the Chiefs-Eagles Monday Night Football matchup.

Taylor Swift Must Be Heartbroken

Swift obviously grew up in Pennsylvania, but after becoming one of the world’s newest billionaires recently, losing a few spins on a local radio station probably doesn’t bother her too much.

While it’s not clear if she’ll be attending Monday night’s game at Arrowhead, ESPN is certainly hoping she will be.

Q102 better hope that for them and other Eagles fans, they don’t get a dose of karma in losing to that guy on the Chiefs.