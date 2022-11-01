Philly and Houston Will Both Play World Series And NFL On Thursday

The cities of Houston and Philadelphia will dominate the sports world this coming Thursday. As both metropolitan cities will have their baseball teams competing in Game 5 of the World Series, their football teams play on Thursday Night Football.

Monday night’s Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Astros was postponed due to rain. Major League Baseball decided to move Thursday’s off day to Friday.

That means both baseball teams will play tonight, Wednesday and Thursday. The series is tied at 1-1 leaving the opportunity for the Phillies to possibly win the Championship at home on Thursday if they win out the next two nights.

Meanwhile the Eagles will be in Houston to take on the Texans.

THIS IS THE 7TH TIME THIS HAS HAPPENED

The big question is – will more people tune into the World Series or for the NFL?

Years ago it would have been a no brainer with baseball clearly dominating the conversation. However, times have changed and the NFL is America’s biggest sport. It’ll be interesting to see as Fox will be airing the World Series, while TNF is only available on Amazon Prime, which is still building an audience.

Although Philly loves their Eagles, I’d have to imagine more people will watch the the World Series compared to just a regular season game. Especially when it’s the undefeated 7-0 Eagles taking on an atrocious Texans teams whose record is 1-5-1.

However, the Eagles have a chance to go 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

EAGLES REMAIN THE ONLY UNDEFEATED TEAM

According to Elias, this will mark the seventh time a World Series and NFL game take place on the same day involving the same two cities. The last time was October 23, 2011 when the St. Louis Rams played the Dallas Cowboys on the same day the St. Louis Cardinals played the Texas Rangers. The Cardinals would end up winning that Series in 7 games.

If this Series goes 7 games, that would put both baseball teams up against another football game as the Chiefs host the Titans on Sunday Night Football. There’s been no official word if MLB would move the game up to avoid any television conflicts.

The bottom line is, if you’re looking to party this week. I’d suggest booking a trip ASAP to Philadelphia or Houston because Thursday is going to be absolute bedlam at every bar there. Good luck going to work on Friday everyone!