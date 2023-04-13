Father Of Former NFL Player Who Killed Six Sues Son’s Alma Mater Over Lack Of CTE Treatment

Videos by OutKick

Phillip Adams, who played 78 games in the NFL, fatally shot six people at a South Carolina house in April of 2021. The following day, he shot himself during a standoff with police. An autopsy revealed that he had suffered from CTE, and now, his father is suing Adams’ alma mater.

Adams’ dad, Alonzo Adams, is arguing that South Carolina State did not adhere to protocols to treat the head trauma his son suffered during his college career. He also alleges the university did not have enough highly trained staff members to treat PhillipAdams in the suit filed on March 31.

Adams’ father is alleging “negligence, carelessness, recklessness, willfulness, and wantonness” contributed to Adams taking his own life after the mass shooting in April 2021.

Shortly after Adams’ killing, his sister told USA Today that the family was noticing signs of rapidly deteriorating mental health like an escalating temper and lack of personal hygiene.

The local coroner said the family told investigators that Adams complained of excruciating injury-related pain while also having issues with his memory and sleeping.

Given that Adams did not retire from football by 2014, he was not eligible for testing that ultimately ended in a settlement paid to players who suffered long-lasting concussion-related injuries.

The complaint Adams’ father submitted also noted “head trauma” his son suffered during his NFL playing days, which included suffering two concussions in a three-game span during the 2012 season while he was playing for the Oakland Raiders.