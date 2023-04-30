Phillies Will Complete Sweep Of Astros

Videos by OutKick

Phillies vs. Astros, 7:08 ET

Even before I looked at the schedule for today, I knew exactly which game was going to be on Sunday Night Baseball. This isn’t a complaint or something, I just knew that ESPN would take last year’s World Series matchup and put it in the spotlight. I like the move and think this could be a good game, even if we aren’t getting the best pitchers from either team.

The first two matches of this series have gone to the Phillies. They took both in fairly dominant fashion too as they have only allowed one run to the Astros in both games. They are starting to look like the team that had grit and determination in the playoffs last year. Now they send Bailey Falter to the hill in order to try and close out the series with a sweep. He’s been a bit unlucky for the Phillies with an 0-4 record but has pitched well enough in most games to deserve no decisions or wins. He has also posted back-to-back quality starts. The Astros hitters haven’t seen much of him with only Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Tucker having single at-bats against him.

Astros have been inconsistent to start the season. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Astros are looking to stop the bleeding a little bit against the Phillies. After rebounding and getting above .500 for the season they now need to get a win in order to avoid a sweep. They’ve been pretty inconsistent to start the season, but have enough talent to turn things around. They have Jose Urquidy pitching for them today and he started the year pretty decent, but his past two starts have left a lot to be desired. In his last game, he went just 2.2 innings and allowed six earned runs on seven hits. Prior to that he went 4.1 innings and allowed four earned runs to the Blue Jays. The Phillies can do one thing really well: hit the ball. Collectively, the Phillies hitters are 6-for-22 against him in their careers.

I am going to take the Phillies to complete the sweep. They are playing better baseball and I think they might have the better starting pitcher here today. There is motivation to always beat the team that beat you in the playoffs last season and that is here with Philadelphia. I’ll back them at +125.

