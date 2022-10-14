Phillies Minor Leaguer Corey Phelan Passes Away From Cancer

Philadelphia Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan passed away due to cancer.

The team announced the news on Thursday.

“Corey’s positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else. We extend our deepest condolences to his family as well as his teammates and staff who were by his side, providing emotional support throughout the course of his courageous battle with cancer,” the team said.

Phelan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma this past April and was unable to play this season. Shortly after his diagnosis, he visited the Phillies’ Citizens Bank Park and was able to meet with the team and manager Joe Girardi.

Girardi praised Phelan saying, “The kid is a fighter, and he is a strong kid. He is mentally strong, he is tough.” Before adding, “His whole family was here. He spoke to us, and it was pretty moving.”

It seems that #Phillies prospect Corey Phelan has lost his battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. LHP Jake McKenna has posted a message on Instagram honoring his friend. 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/zgNBS04uxl — Jay Floyd (@PhoulBallz) October 13, 2022

Phelan signed with the Phillies organization in August of 2020 as an undrafted free agent. In five games in the Florida Complex League, he recorded a 0.93 ERA.

The Phillies are currently tied with the Atlanta Braves at 1-win a piece in the NLDS. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday at 4:37 p.m. ET.