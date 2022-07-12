Phillies Catcher J.T. Realmuto Triggers Coronabros By Not Getting Vaccinated For Toronto Series

Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch is so triggered over Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto’s decision to not get vaccinated ahead of the team’s trip to Torono that he’s labeled the 9-year veteran a “jackass.”

Just when you thought the old days of blue checkmarks going full coronabro were over, along comes the Philly media to label three-time all-star Realmuto a “jackass” for telling the Canadian government they’re not going to mandate a vaccine going into his body.

“Is there anything worse in sports than learning that a player you’ve enjoyed watching is a complete jackass?” Bunch tweeted Thursday while also labeling the catcher “J.T. Realstupid” for forfeiting around $260,000 to miss the Toronto series.

J.T. Realmuto on not being able to join the Phillies in Toronto due to his vaccination status: pic.twitter.com/7suM66OYaB — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 12, 2022

NBC Sports Boston blue checkmark Max Lederman declared at least Realmuto is “honest about being a huge f–king baby.”

Lederman and Bunch were joined by OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge champion Keith Olbermann who declared Realmuto “Today’s Worst! Person! In the Worrrrrrrrrld!”

By now you know that Keith can’t wait to unleash that pent-up anger that he dials up on a daily basis.

“Oh great. Another athlete with imaginary doctors telling him not to get vaccinated,” Olbermann screamed. “Screw Realmuto – he’s afraid of the goddamned needle.”

Keith wasn’t done. He wanted more of Realmuto’s ass for making a business and health decision. Keep in mind the Phillies catcher is working on a $23,875,000 contract this season (nearly $64 million in career earnings) and he’s under contract for another $71.6 million.

“What’s not worth it is a player who has to leave your team because he’s afraid of a goddamned needle,” crazy Keith railed.

Meanwhile, crazy Keith had nothing to say about the other three Phillies — Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola & Kyle Gibson — who won’t be making the trip to Toronto.

They’re not big enough names.

The really funny part about this faux outrage over Realmuto not being vaccinated is how several blue checkmarks are mad at Realmuto for saying $260,000 is “a little bit of money.” But these are the same people who champion unions that, in this case, have battled for years to guarantee that union members can negotiate massive fully guaranteed contracts.

Yeah, $260k is “a little bit of money” to a guy who has done a great job of making money.

And he’s an asshole for that?

The guy doesn’t want $260k and a vaccine.

Oh well. His body. His choice.