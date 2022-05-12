Phillies’ Bryce Harper Unable To Throw For 4 Weeks Due To UCL Tear

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper suffered a small tear to his right UCL. As a result, the Phillies are switching Harper to DH and restricting him from throwing the ball for four weeks.

Harper will assume his role as designated hitter once he recovers from a PRP injection recently taken on the elbow, as relayed by CBS Sports.

Harper hit .269/.326/.521 through 31 games this season, also adding six home runs and 10 doubles.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi gave the update, via the Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Alex Coffey, after receiving the official diagnosis from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

“He’ll stay in our lineup Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” Girardi noted. The 14-17 Phillies find themselves with a tough stretch ahead without Harper at full speed.

In his hiatus from playing right field, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos are expected to help fill the void.

Girardi said the Phillies had another test done on Harper last week that showed a small tear in his UCL. They had him visit Dr. ElAttrache this morning, who confirmed that it is a small tear. He’ll be a no throw for four weeks; they hope he’ll start a throwing program after that — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) May 12, 2022

Harper will have a PRP injection on Sunday. That’ll take him out of the lineup on Sunday, and possibly Tuesday. — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) May 12, 2022

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela