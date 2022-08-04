Phillies Broadcaster Makes Super Awkward Comment About Pete Rose

Broadcasting is hard. Broadcasting baseball is really hard. There are so many games and so many innings and so much downtime that it’s … well, really hard.

But not nearly as hard as Pete Rose’s bat, apparently. That’s according to Phillies broadcaster Ruben Amaro Jr., who called Pete Rose’s Mizuno bat, “the hardest wood I’ve ever touched.”

“It was the hardest wood I’ve ever touched” – Ruben Amaro Jr pic.twitter.com/WwZCf0YFiL — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) August 3, 2022

First, he nearly mispronounces Japan, and we should have known he was in trouble. The best part is that one of the other broadcasters chimes in with an “oh, really” before he screws up. But there’s dead silence afterwards.

How do you possibly respond to that??

By the way, Amaro showed that he has a sense of humor about himself, tweeting, “This is awesome!”

The tweet above came from Crossing Broad, and here at Outkick we like to give credit where credit is due. They also reminded us that this isn’t nearly the biggest sexual innuendo ever uttered on a Phillies broadcast.

That dubious honor goes to Gary Matthews, also know as “Sarge.”

What the heck is going on in that Philadelphia broadcast booth??