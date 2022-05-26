Phillies And Braves Played Last Night And A Little League Game Broke Out

The cheesesteaks must’ve been left out overnight, because at least for one night, Philly stinks.

Make no mistake, it’s not the Philadelphia delicacy that reeks, it’s the Phillies. Losers of 7 of their last 10, Philadelphia spent the fifth inning of their 8-4 loss to Atlanta displaying the type of stank more commonly associated with days old gym socks, newborn diapers and the non-deodorized driver steering your commute in a bus absent air conditioning.

During Wednesday’s loss, the pungent form of baseball was on visual display after an 0-1 pitch with the game tied at 4.

Jose Alvarado wound up to deliver, short hopped the pitch and a comedy of errors ensued.

Plug your nose and watch it unfold below.

This looks like every little league game I’ve ever coached. pic.twitter.com/jAkzRFy1hJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 26, 2022

What followed was an almost unbelievable trifecta of misses by the Philly defense. Three consecutive Phillies missed the ball, along with a chance to prevent an Atlanta runner from advancing. Center fielder Odúbel Herrera was the last to watch the ball roll by, allowing Dansby Swanson to score, giving Atlanta a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Seconds earlier, Swanson was perched on first base with one out.

Philly’s non-fundamentally sound defensive wizardry had OutKick founder Clay Travis amused, likening the embarrassing fielding to “every little league game I’ve ever coached.”

As Herrera can attest, it’s not always sunny in Philadelphia.

