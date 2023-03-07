Videos by OutKick

Could Philip Rivers be the answer to an NFL organization’s questions at quarterback? The 41-year-old is kicking the tires on a comeback!

Rivers, who spent one year with the Colts after 16 years with the Chargers, retired in 2021. He reached eight Pro Bowls after being drafted No. 4 overall in 2004, but only reached the playoffs in seven of 17 years and had just one appearance in the AFC Championship.

Now, according to Rich Eisen, Rivers has expressed interest in a return after two seasons away from the game.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – OCTOBER 18: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Philip Rivers (17) looks on in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 18, 2020, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Although there is still a long way to go before that happens— this would be the year to do it. Especially if it’s for just one last season.

Where could Philip Rivers end up?

The Texans, Colts, Panthers, Jets, Raiders, Commanders, Falcons, and Buccaneers desperately need a quarterback. Other teams, like the Titans, Patriots, Packers and Rams might be exploring their options.

Specifically, Eisen heard at the NFL Combine that Rivers contacted the Dolphins and 49ers about a roster spot at the end of the 2022 season. Both organizations could choose to take up a veteran as either an emergency backup or short-term rental while figuring out their future at the position.

Interestingly enough, Rivers chose not to come out of retirement and join the Saints last season— but they are adding Derek Carr, so that is off the table anyway.

Should Rivers decide to see what is out there, the free agency period will begin on March 15. At that point, he can explore his options.

Considering that Rivers is 41 years old, he won’t be able to play much longer. It’s now or never, and there is a legitimate path to a starting job right away.

All of the teams previously listed could choose to draft a youngin’, fresh out of college. As they develop, it could be great to have a veteran like Rivers to teach them the ropes, or even fill the starting role until they are ready!