Eagles Interview Former Wisconsin Coach Jim Leonhard: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles might be zeroing in on Jim Leonhard.

Leonhard served several years as Wisconsin’s DC before sliding in the interim head coaching role this past season after Paul Chryst was fired. He departed the program after Luke Fickell was hired.

There’s been tons of speculation about where he might go next, and the NFL seemed like a logical destination. Well, it looks like it might happen.

The Eagles need a new DC and interviewed Leonhard for the role, according to Jeremy Fowler.

The #Eagles have interviewed former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as they look to fill their DC job, per league source. Leonhard was a 10-year NFL safety who is respected in league circles. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 20, 2023

Will the Eagles hire Jim Leonhard?

Former Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon now coaches the Arizona Cardinals, and that means Nick Sirianni needs a new man running his defense.

Leonhard would be an excellent choice. He was a very solid NFL DB, but really excelled off the field as a coach.

Despite never having much elite talent, Wisconsin’s defense was unbelievably tough under his leadership. Some of these past few seasons, Leonhard’s defense was the only thing that kept Wisconsin above water, and he did it with kids who never received major recruiting attention out of high school.

Will the Eagles hire Jim Leonhard? (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Leonhard was so impressive the Packers tried to hire him as DC back in 2021. He turned down the role. Likely because he thought he’d eventually be the head coach of the Badgers. Jim Leonhard got so close to the job without actually landing it that it’s almost cruel.

Now, he’s on the market and the Eagles would be very smart to hire one of the best defensive minds in all football.

It’s also worth noting Leonhard’s separation agreement with Wisconsin doesn’t require him to take a new job in order to get buyout money. He only has to take a job he deems acceptable for his family. So, there’s no need for Leonhard to be in a rush, but if the Eagles offer, it’d be a great opportunity. After all, they just went to the Super Bowl.

Eagles interview Jim Leonhard. (Credit: Getty Images)

Will Jim Leonhard be the guy for the Eagles? Time will tell, but Leonhard will eventually make a return. The Eagles would be a very solid landing spot.