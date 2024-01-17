Philadelphia’s ‘Nice’ Fanbase Show True Miserable Colors Once Teams Start Losing

Videos by OutKick

As both the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles had dominant regular seasons this past year, many of us were inundating with happy-go-lucky, positive stories about just how great the Philly fanbase is.

For months we were told that anyone criticizing Philly fans just didn’t understand that they were actually ‘kind’ people, and just passionate.’ You see it was an “us” problem and not “them.” We’re the ones at fault for believing decades-long narratives that the fanbase can be the absolute worst at times and hadn’t changed since the booed Santa Clause years ago during that December Eagles game.

EAGLES FANS GOING THROUGH IT 😬 pic.twitter.com/McbmvKHlkT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 16, 2024

PHILLY FANS WILL ALWAYS BE THE SAME

Just this past October, The Philadelphia Inquirer actually had the audacity to write an op-ed that Philadelphia was in their ‘gentler era’ which had more spin in it than my car tires this past weekend during an ice storm.

And then just as the clock struck 0:00 on Monday night and the Eagles got decimated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of all teams, Philly fans once again showed their true colors and broke the myth that many of us on the east coast knew was BS the whole entire time – Philly fans are always going to Philly.

Philly sports fans reactions are bordering on the unhinged this week after both the Phillies and the Eagles not winning it all. Yesterday you had ‘Chuck from Mt. Airy’ dropping F-bombs on the official Eagles radio station WIP because the hosts didn’t understand just how dire of a situation it is right now for the Eagles team.

Chuck from Mt. Airy just told @JackFritzWIP to shut the f**k up on air. @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/enHbVBxa9o — Russ Joy (@JoyOnBroad) January 16, 2024

ENRAGED PHILLY FANS TURN ON THEIR OWN TEAMS

Here we have a lovely Eagles fan grabbing the only thing he possibly could to throw at head coach Nick Sirianni – some stale buttered popcorn as the coach walked off the field.

“You’re done Nick, you’re f’n done!” the ‘gentle’ Eagles fan screamed before Eagles team security came and grabbed him.

It’s amazing how Philly fans were the damn Brady Bunch when the team was winning.

Shocker – everyone is always nicer when things are going well, but when crap hits the fan that’s when people’s true colors shine and there wasn’t anything “Jolly” about the Eagles and their jolly green jerseys this time around.

When Philly fans were buying up all the NLCS Game 3 tickets in Arizona just so the Diamondbacks didn’t have any home field advantage? That was just a funny troll everybody – the fans are just passionate after all.

“This city is undefeated,” wrote Phillies reporter Luke Arcaini.

Until both their baseball and football teams didn’t even make it to the championship.

Phillies fans are now buying tickets to tonight’s Game 3 in Arizona just to keep the seats empty and not go.



This city is undefeated. pic.twitter.com/qgynhIkc8P — Luke Arcaini (@ArcainiLuke) October 19, 2023

Listen, I get it – sports brings a different side of us out. There are things we say, things we do, ways we react when our team is winning or losing.

But the difference is the people that were head-over-heels about the city of Brotherly Love and how great their fanbase was.

Because the truth is nothing actually changed. They are still the miserable fanbase they’ve always been. They’ve replaced the Cowboys in the 90’s, the Patriots in the 2000s and there was nothing greater than seeing the Eagles lose on Sunday night to the damn Bucs of everyone.

Now someone pour me a damn Yuengling.