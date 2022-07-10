Philadelphia Flyer Tony DeAngelo Declares He’s ‘Not Racist At All’ Amid Backlash From Fans, Twitter

A pro hockey player’s volatile past is sending longtime critics into another spree of online bashing.

New Philadelphia Flyers defenseman, and Trump supporter, Tony DeAngelo has accrued a bad rep within the NHL.

As it becomes increasingly taboo to voice certain political stances in the realm of sports, DeAngelo became a prime target for online vitriol over his conservative-minded takes on America.

After being acquired by Philadelphia this week via trade, the online pushback began for DeAngelo, with some stating that he should have never received a second chance for past behavior.

Noted instances that spawned backlash along his career include DeAngelo’s questioning against the COVID-19 vaccine, speaking on the January 6 riots and getting into an altercation with a teammate.

DeAngelo appeared for a video interview this week to speak candidly on his status in the league and was outright vocal in denouncing any claims of being a racist as he looks to join the Flyers for a new start.

Picks going to Carolina in the Tony DeAngelo trade:



2nd rounder in 2024

3rd rounder in 2023

4th rounder this year (2022) — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) July 8, 2022

“I’m absolutely not racist at all,” DeAngelo said.

In the video, DeAngelo alluded to the in-house incident from New York and maintained that he and the anonymous player have remained friends.

“There was something I said back in junior,” he added, “people don’t know what it is. I’m not going to go into it. But it was something I regretted. A friend of mine on my team, we had an argument, and we remained friends. The other stories that have come out are totally false, and I think that’s why teams in this league have known that.”

Tony DeAngelo has already had numerous chances in the past to rectify himself and his behavior and he did not. He has had the chances; he does not need another one. — Jashvina Shah (@icehockeystick) July 9, 2022

Though DeAngelo has attested to seeking professional help to rehabilitate himself out of using offensive language, the people fueling the online discourse have appeared dismissive of any progress sought by the hockey player.

Tony DeAngelo: “I’m absolutely not racist at all. … I don’t need to say too much about that. I’m looking forward to proving it as I did in Carolina this past year.” pic.twitter.com/xuka4kTDRh — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 9, 2022

On Friday, DeAngelo was traded from the Carolina Hurricanes to the Flyers for a second-round (2024), third-round (2023) and a fourth-round pick (2022). Philadelphia then signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract.

Both sides appeared content after the Hurricane received vital draft capital and the Flyers gained a player coming off a career-best season, stat-wise, and only 26 years of age.

In 2021 (64 games), DeAngelo scored 10 goals, 41 assists and a total of 51 points.

In November 2020, DeAngelo tweeted the following (which garnered backlash):

“Well this be be [sic] my final tweet until the results are in. I hope the people will vote to keep America GREAT and keep an America FIRST agenda. Goodluck Mr. President! #MAGA #KAG”

Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell spoke on DeAngelo’s character after signing him in 2021.

Sources say the #Flyers have acquired Tony DeAngelo from the #Canes@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 8, 2022

“We did our research on who this person is, beyond what the perception of him (is). There’s no doubt that he has made mistakes,” Waddell said.

“We acknowledged that and, more importantly, he recognizes that he’s made mistakes and he knows he’s got to continue to work and grow as a person.”

Twitter could not help but stay upset.

This is great news because it means I don’t have to spend any time or money on the @NHLFlyers ever again until everyone who was involved in making this deal is fired. https://t.co/ELQlmdKzXT — Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) July 8, 2022

The Flyers have already alienated most of their fanbase and are losing season ticket holders by the hundreds and their solution is to bring in fucking tony deangelo???



Bunch of tone deaf fuckin idiots running this franchise — Still Samuel Morin's #1 Fan (@DanTheFlyeraFan) July 8, 2022

If you think that Evander Kane and Tony DeAngelo have "matured" pls block me. Just so gross to see players like them given all of these chances — sydney (@simpforquinn) July 8, 2022

A woman is vomiting at this McDonald’s I think she just heard about the deangelo trade — Amanda Hugnkiss 💖 (@orangeandsass) July 8, 2022

Oh the Flyers. Welp… Cya in a decade. — AGBassDrop (@AGBassDrop) July 8, 2022

great! glad that’s settled. now to take a big sip of coffee and type “tony deangelo” into wikipedia https://t.co/6X8n542glU — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) July 9, 2022

“We need to change the culture in the locker room and institute accountability. Who should we trade for?”

Chuck Fletcher: “Tony Deangelo” — sam (@grittystan69) July 8, 2022

