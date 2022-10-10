Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is not anywhere close to Glendale, Arizona but that didn’t stop Eagles fans from showing up and showing out on Sunday. The Valley of the Sun may as well have been the City of Brotherly love as Jalen Hurts led his team to an undefeated, 5-0 record.
To attend the game, Eagles fans had to travel either 36 hours by car or five hours by plane.
The majority of them did the latter. They were on cross-country flights as early as Thursday.
And they were making quite a raucous.
Eagles fans were chanting, singing, screaming, hooting and hollering all of the way to Arizona and didn’t stop all weekend.
Upon their arrival, the Philly faithful turned Phoenix and Glendale into a sea of green. Everywhere you looked, there was seemingly two Eagles jerseys for every one Cardinals jersey.
FOR AN AWAY GAME!
That was also the case inside State Farm Stadium. It was VERY green and they made their presence felt — and heard — early. The Cardinals got booed in their own stadium.
To get an idea for just how many Eagles fans were in the building, an on-field video that focuses on the Philadelphia sideline tells the entire story.
As Matt Ammendola shanked the potential game-tying field goal, the visiting team and its fans went absolutely bonkers. Take a look:
After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gave the fans a lot of love.
He also said that he noticed Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray struggling to hear properly — AT HIS OWN STADIUM. It was an insane takeover and the fine folks of Philly deserve the praise they received.
Eagles fans rolled insanely deep into Arizona, took over the opposing stadium and made themselves heard. The city of Philadelphia is riding extremely high on Monday morning an deservedly so.