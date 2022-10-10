Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is not anywhere close to Glendale, Arizona but that didn’t stop Eagles fans from showing up and showing out on Sunday. The Valley of the Sun may as well have been the City of Brotherly love as Jalen Hurts led his team to an undefeated, 5-0 record.

To attend the game, Eagles fans had to travel either 36 hours by car or five hours by plane.

The majority of them did the latter. They were on cross-country flights as early as Thursday.

Chartered plane full of Eagles fans just landed in Arizona.#flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/ehp5UIh7zz — BirdGang🦅 (@GordonsWord) October 6, 2022

And they were making quite a raucous.

Flight attendant was done yesterday after 40 Eagles chants and 20 #Eagles fights songs 😂(she was the real mvp) pic.twitter.com/9UovuYQUsz — Gayle Saunders (@EagleSessions) October 7, 2022

Eagles fans were chanting, singing, screaming, hooting and hollering all of the way to Arizona and didn’t stop all weekend.

Upon their arrival, the Philly faithful turned Phoenix and Glendale into a sea of green. Everywhere you looked, there was seemingly two Eagles jerseys for every one Cardinals jersey.

FOR AN AWAY GAME!

That was also the case inside State Farm Stadium. It was VERY green and they made their presence felt — and heard — early. The Cardinals got booed in their own stadium.

Loud cheers for Zach Ertz from Cardinals fans…

Make that Eagles fans



Kyler Murray booed in his own stadium pic.twitter.com/yj0634fE8c — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 9, 2022

I’ve never seen anything like this. #Eagles fans with a LOUD cheer as the teams announced. Cardinals got booed. It’s a damn road game. It’s nuts. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/FBchNOCsCA — Pat Egan (@Pat_Egan) October 9, 2022

To get an idea for just how many Eagles fans were in the building, an on-field video that focuses on the Philadelphia sideline tells the entire story.

As Matt Ammendola shanked the potential game-tying field goal, the visiting team and its fans went absolutely bonkers. Take a look:

After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gave the fans a lot of love.

Nick Sirianni thanking Eagles fans for taking over State Farm Stadium



“You guys made a difference. Good job” pic.twitter.com/06KmYRjaRw — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 9, 2022

He also said that he noticed Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray struggling to hear properly — AT HIS OWN STADIUM. It was an insane takeover and the fine folks of Philly deserve the praise they received.

“What a time to be a Philly sports fan”



“We’re in Arizona. Goodness gracious”



“Man these fans are awesome. This is such a great sports town”



-Nick Sirianni said he could see Kyler Murray struggling at the line of scrimmage because of Eagles fans pic.twitter.com/ej9aQPdAed — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 10, 2022

Eagles fans rolled insanely deep into Arizona, took over the opposing stadium and made themselves heard. The city of Philadelphia is riding extremely high on Monday morning an deservedly so.