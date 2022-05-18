Philadelphia Eagles Add Another Starter, Keep Building An NFC East Contender

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ridiculous this offseason. And by ridiculous we mean, outstanding.

The team, under general manager Howie Roseman, early on decided they were sticking with Jalen Hurts as their quarterback to let him play 2022 and eventually show whether he’s the quarterback of tomorrow.

Fine. Don’t absolutely love this, but nothing wrong with it, either.

Then Roseman went to work.

On Wednesday he signed accomplished former New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry to a one-year contract worth $7.5 million.

That means the Eagles now have Bradberry and Darius Slay as their starting cornerback duo — a union that boasts 215 NFL starts.

That piles atop the additions of pass rusher Haason Reddick and middle linebacker Kyzir White (144 tackles last year) in free agency, defensive lineman Jordan Davis in the first round of the draft, and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean in the third round.

All of those players are expected to have significant impact on the team’s defense this year or in coming years.

And that’s in addition to keeping Fletcher Cox at a more cap friendly contract, along with defensive end Derek Barnett and safety Anthony Harris.

Did we mention the Eagles also traded for Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown? And signed him to a four-year, $100 million contract? And now the club not only can put both Brown and 2020 first-round pick Devonta Smith on the field, but Brown is a big advocate of his new quarterback because they’ve been friends for years?

“I see a guy who is talented, believes in himself, has a strong arm, he’s on time,” Brown said in his introductory press conference. “And this all coming from me, this is all the times we worked out together. I think the sky’s the limit for him. I’m gonna go to bat for him every Sunday, because he’s my friend. You know?

“It’s a different mentality you bring when you’re playing for somebody that’s important to you. It’s not about yourself no more, it’s about — you’re playing for someone else. So, I’m going to go above and beyond for this team, and for him.”

Did I mention Dallas Goedert is a good tight end option who averaged 14.8 yards per catch last season?

All this on a team that was 9-8 last season in coach Nick Sirianni’s first season and made the playoffs.

The Eagles are an arrow pointing up team right now. They are without question a contender to win the NFC East in the coming season.

And, of course, there’s the possibility things get sideways and maybe someone (Hurts?) doesn’t perform up to expectations.

Roseman has two first-round picks in the 2023 draft.

