Philadelphia 76ers Win Game 4, 116-108, To Tie Series With Miami Heat

On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat met for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Philly’s attack was too potent for the Heat to keep up as the 76ers went on to win, 116-108.

Philadelphia scored 30+ in the first two quarters, courtesy of a fast start by Sixers center Joel Embiid.

Embiid was a menace on both sides of the ball in Game 4 — sporting a Batman-like cowl to instill fear in Miami’s defense. And offense.

This is just absurdly high level defense from Joel Embiid

Coming off a lukewarm performance in Game 3, Embiid redeemed himself with an effective showcase in Game 4: finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bank is open, even on Sundays.



Embiid and the 76ers went into halftime up 64-56.

Though never attaining the lead, Miami played diligently in the third and built a small momentum halfway through the quarter.

The Heat went on a spree halfway through the third to cut the lead to single digits after an Oladipo three-pointer. Heat star Jimmy Butler spearheaded the rally, scoring 17 points in the third.

Philadelphia went into the fourth quarter up 89-84.

Sixers guard James Harden started to cook right when Philadelphia needed to close out the win.

Harden led Philly with 31 points.

Spoelstra called a time-out when James Harden hit an effortless three to cap a 10-point rally to start the fourth. Jimmy Butler preceded the play with an airball three, a telltale of the changing momentum in the closing moments of Game 4.

Butler led all scorers with 40 points — also recording six assists and having a sub-par night on the boards with three assists.

One of the keys to the eventual 76ers win was their advantage over Miami’s backcourt.

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey and James Harden combined for 49 points. Heat guard Kyle Lowry and Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro tallied 17 total points. Victor Oladipo contributed with 15 points but shot 3-of-9 from the field.

The 76ers tied the series with their win on Mother’s Day. Miami is coming off their second straight loss and will look to rebound at home for Game 5 on Tuesday.

